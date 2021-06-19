Duluth man charged in 'vicious' assault, robbery

Jun. 19—The 28-year-old suspect arrested after an assault and robbery Wednesday in Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and first-degree burglary.

Warren Holt Jr., of Duluth, is accused of assaulting a 78-year-old man and then stealing his Ford truck, which was parked in front of the victim's house. The two men are unknown to each other.

"The attack was swift and vicious," the criminal complaint read.

The assault, which took place in the victim's garage, involved strangling, a blow to the victim's head and stabbing with a woodworking tool, according to the complaint. The suspect then took the victim's keys and fled in the truck.

"The victim's injuries are significant and extensive," the complaint continued.

The victim suffered several injuries to the face and head as well as puncture wounds to the chest, including above his heart. He also suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung and damage to the neck and throat.

The assault took place around 2 p.m. Wednesday. As of Friday morning, the victim was still receiving treatment at a local hospital. The status of his injuries and recovery were unknown at that time.

Deputies with the Carlton County Sheriff's Office located Holt in the truck near Scanlon later that day. He told deputies that he was looking to purchase the truck and was test-driving it, the complaint said. At the time of the arrest, the suspect had a fresh cut on his wrist and a red substance that appeared to be blood on his shoe.

Before the assault, the victim had seen the suspect looking at his truck. Holt told the Lakeside resident he was thinking about getting the same one. Shortly after, Holt came back to "ambush" the victim in his garage, according to the complaint.

Holt's first court appearance was Friday. His bail was set at $150,000 and he's being held in the St. Louis County Jail.

Holt was convicted in 2017 of a misdemeanor domestic assault in Cloquet.

This story was updated at 3:05 p.m. June 18 to reflect the proper bail amount. It was originally posted at 12:35 p.m. June 18.