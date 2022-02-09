Duluth Mayor To Let Mask Mandate Expire, 'Co-Exist' With COVID-19

DULUTH, MN — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced Wednesday that she intends to let the city's local state of emergency declaration and the city mask mandate expire Friday, marking 30 days since it was enacted.

"As we lift this order, it’s really important to remember that we are not done with COVID-19," Larson said in a news release, noting that "people are still getting sick, and some are dying."

"It’s my personal feeling that we are now moving into not how we beat COVID-19, but how we co-exist with it," the Duluth mayor added.

The plan to end the mandate comes as hospitalizations — which overwhelmed healthcare facilities statewide in December and January — are down significantly.



Meanwhile, the mayors in Minneapolis and Saint Paul are planning to end their respective vaccine mandates. However, mask mandates are expected to remain.



