Duluth no longer paying officer charged in shooting

Tom Olsen, Duluth News Tribune, Minn.
·3 min read

Apr. 30—The city of Duluth is no longer paying a police officer who has been criminally charged with shooting an unarmed man through the door of a downtown apartment last fall.

Tyler Leibfried has not been paid since Jan. 15, according to payroll records released to the News Tribune this week after several months of requests for public information on the officer's employment status.

Leibfried does, however, technically remain employed by the city, as a complaint stemming from the Sept. 12 shooting has yet to be fully resolved. Under state law, any decision to fire or otherwise discipline an employee is not public until "final disposition" of the action, which includes union arbitration rights.

Leibfried, 29, of Hermantown, was placed on standard administrative leave after wounding 23-year-old Jared Fyle at the Kingsley Heights Apartments. An investigation resulted in two felony charges — intentional and reckless discharge of a firearm — filed in State District Court on Nov. 30.

The records show that Leibfried, who had a gross salary of $84,938 in 2020, was paid approximately $28,000 in salary and $11,000 in benefits in the roughly four months between the shooting and his removal from the payroll.

The News Tribune had repeatedly requested information on Leibfried's status after the Duluth Police Department publicly announced that he had violated use-of-force policies and said he would remain "off-duty indefinitely." But officials would not disclose whether he was still receiving a paycheck.

The city in early March provided a single-page "payroll history report," but refused to provide more detailed timesheet records sought by the News Tribune in accordance with the state's Government Data Practices Act. Officials argued the records would reveal the "subject and nature of the complaint" and disciplinary action taken against Leibfried that has yet to be finalized.

The release of more comprehensive records this week came after the city and newspaper jointly requested an opinion from the Minnesota Department of Administration's Data Practices Office, which conducted an informal resolution process earlier this month.

State law makes public a government employee's "payroll time sheets or other comparable data that are only used to account for employee's work time for payroll purposes, except to the extent that release of time sheet data would reveal the employee's reasons for the use of sick or other medical leave or other not public data."

A five-year veteran of the Duluth police force, Leibfried was previously docked 12 hours of vacation time and received a six-month extension of his probationary period when he crashed his squad car after driving "in excess of 70 (mph)" down First Street in the downtown and East Hillside area, according to personnel records previously provided by the city.

He also received letters of reprimand for a "vehicle use/operation/care" violation in August 2017 and an "unintentional discharge" of his patrol rifle in November 2017.

Leibfried is due back in court July 19 and could stand trial later this year.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s death charged with federal hate crimes

    Three Georgia men are facing federal hate crimes in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed while jogging through a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood last year. The Justice Apartment announced Wednesday that Travis McMichael, his father Gregory, and William "Roddie" Bryan, all of whom are white, have been indicted with one count of interference with civil rights and one count of attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels, who claim they thought Arbery was a burglary suspect (local prosecutors say he stole nothing) and were acting in self defense when Travis shot Arbery, were also charged with using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The decision is the "most significant civil rights prosecution undertaken to date by the Biden administration's Justice Department," The Associated Press writes. All three men face murder charges at the state level. Read more at The Associated Press and CNN. More stories from theweek.comRepublicans reveal their red line5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.

  • Saunders: You don’t forget a police officer’s gun pointed at your head

    An ordinary day suddenly felt like it could be my last

  • Posted Up - Chris Haynes’ NBA MVP Watch: Rising Sun?

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes updates his latest list of top contenders for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, with a top point guard making his debut this season.

  • Former New Caney ISD superintendent sentenced to 2 years in prison

    "After analyzing this case, Mr. Franklin knew he was going to get convicted... he accepted the responsibility for what he had done and plead guilty," his attorney said.

  • Letters to the Editor: Biden's speech was great, but let's not pretend Republicans care

    President Biden proposes bold programs on the economy and climate change and wants to work with Republicans. Too bad they don't want to work with him.

  • Protester files suit accusing Louisville officer of battery

    A Kentucky man who says he was repeatedly punched by a police officer while protesting police brutality has filed a lawsuit. Denorver “Dee” Garrett, 29, filed suit Tuesday accusing Louisville Metro Police Officer Aaron Ambers of civil battery, unlawful imprisonment and intentionally inflicting emotional distress during the April 18 arrest, the Courier Journal reported. Several Louisville police officers were seen in a Facebook video of Garrett being arrested near Jefferson Square Park, the site of numerous demonstrations over police brutality and the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville police in March 2020.

  • PEOPLE in 10: The News That Defined the Week PLUS Tiffany Haddish Joins Us

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share steamy pics, Carrie Ann Inaba takes leave of absence from "The Talk", Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10-year anniversary, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union on love and family, and Anna Duggar claps back

  • ACLU invokes Eric Garner in opposition to Biden menthol ban

    The ACLU is concerned that the Biden administration's nationwide ban on menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products would "foster an underground market" that would disproportionately harm people of color due to over-policing.Why it matters: The group invoked the death of Eric Garner, who died when an officer held him in a chokehold after he allegedly sold cigarettes outside a convenience store, as well as George Floyd's death, who was killed by an officer kneeling on his neck after he tried to pay for a pack of cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: “At this pivotal moment, as the public demands an end to police violence erupting from minor offenses, we call on the Biden administration to rethink its approach and employ harm reduction strategies over a ban that will lead to criminalization," ACLU senior legislative counsel Aamra Ahmad said in a statement. "As we approach the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd — only a few years removed from the killing of Eric Garner, a Black man killed by NYPD for selling loose, untaxed cigarettes — the racially disparate impact of the criminal legal system has captured the nation’s attention."“Time and time again, we see encounters with police over minor offenses — for Daunte Wright it was expired tags, for George Floyd it was using a counterfeit bill, for Eric Garner it was selling loose cigarettes — result in a killing."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Jessica Simpson Threw Out Her Scale And Has 'No Idea' How How Much She Weighs

    “I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size.”

  • Coinbase to Acquire Institutional Data Analytics Platform Skew

    Skew will be integrated with Coinbase Prime, allowing the crypto exchange to provide real-time data analytics to its institutional clients.

  • Texas Moves To Soften Cannabis Restrictions And Expand Medical Cannabis Program

    Texas was often viewed as one of the most restrictive states in terms of medical cannabis, especially in 2015 when it approved the Compassionate Use Program, which covered only one condition – intractable epilepsy – and allowed patients to consume only “low-THC” products (from 0.3% to 0.5% THC) while denying access to smokable cannabis flower and forbidding home cultivation. Since then, things have changed. Limitations are slowly being removed and new cannabis regulations are under consideration. Just this week, several cannabis-related measures were approved in the House, including a proposal to research the potential of psychedelics such as psilocybin and MDMA and to expand the state’s medical cannabis program by adding more qualifying conditions to the list, reported Marijuana Moment. Under this bill, approved on Wednesday, the Department of State Health Services would add cancer, chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to its list of qualifying conditions. It could also raise the THC cap for medical cannabis products from 0.5% to 5%. Initially, the bill had proposed approving PTSD as a qualifying condition exclusively for military veterans. But then, the bill's sponsor, Rep. Stephanie Klick (R), recommended changing it to include anyone suffering from PTSD. “Believe it or not, the number [of people with PTSD] is actually higher for survivors of sexual assault, than it is for veterans,” Klick said. “And we need to include them, in that sexual assault is more likely to cause PTSD than any other event.” The bill passed without objection, reported Marijuana Moment. Bills To Reduce Penalties For Concentrates and Decriminalization Another bill proposing the reduction of penalties for possessing cannabis concentrates was also approved. The Texas chamber will consider a broader cannabis decriminalization measure on Thursday. The proposed decriminalization bill intends to create a new drug schedule that would lower the penalty for THC products as compared to their current status. Although possession of up to two ounces of concentrates – a class B misdemeanor – would still warrant jail time. Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: Autorizaron la Inscripción de Variedades de Cannabis para Uso Medicinal ¿Cómo Comprar Safemoon? Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUSDA Teams Up With Illinois-Based Chemical Producer To Create Hemp-Based 'Cosmeceuticals'Philip Morris Ponders Joining Booming Cannabis Space© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Trump only learned about Mike Pence’s heart surgery from media, report says

    Pence has not met Donald Trump in person since leaving the office in January

  • Tom Clancy's Without Remorse Unapologetically Kicks Off a Bland New Franchise

    Michael B. Jordan elevates a mediocre role in a new adaptation of Tom Clancy’s 1993 novel

  • Covid: Teletext Holidays faces court over unpaid refunds

    The competition watchdog says the firm has not paid £7m in refunds for holidays cancelled during the pandemic.

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.

  • Marco Rubio left furious after his own typo kills off his amendment to water bill

    The senator complains political partisanship is out of control

  • Two police officers accused of punching Arab American teenager and then lying about it

    Osamah Alsaidi was allegedly attacked and beaten on way to early morning Amazon shift

  • Stephen Miller mocked after criticising Biden speech for lacking ‘warmth’

    The former Trump staffer is credited as the architect of the migrant child separation policy

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • Feds had ‘contingency plan’ to arrest Derek Chauvin in court if jury acquitted him, report says

    Justice Department reportedly plan to indict former police officer on charges of civil rights violations