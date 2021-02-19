Duluth officer's delay in shooting at issue as judge weighs bid to toss felony charges

Tom Olsen, Duluth News Tribune, Minn.

Feb. 19—Tyler Leibfried waited roughly 10 seconds between hearing two loud bangs and firing several shots through the closed door of a downtown Duluth apartment, wounding an unarmed man inside.

That pause emerged as a central issue at a Thursday hearing on the Duluth police officer's bid to toss felony charges of intentionally and recklessly discharging a firearm in the September incident that left 23-year-old Jared Fyle with a bullet lodged in his back.

Leibfried's attorney filed a motion for dismissal in January, claiming he was justified in responding to a perceived threat under the established legal standard for use of deadly force by a police officer. But a prosecutor maintains Leibfried exhibited "poor judgment" and did not act reasonably in shooting through the door out of fear.

While she had few questions for attorneys, Judge Sally Tarnowski appeared to be focusing in on the duration of time Leibfried waited between hearing what he believed to be gunshots and responding with his own service weapon.

"Is there any case law that talks about how long he can wait?" Tarnowski asked defense attorney Paul Engh. "Can he wait an hour?"

Engh didn't put a time limit on it, but suggested Leibfried acted appropriately in seeking to assess the situation and only shooting once he heard what he believed to be the racking of a firearm inside.

"The case law speaks to an instantaneous reactions," Engh said. "Ten seconds qualifies, frankly."

St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin disagreed. He said there "might have been an argument" had Leibfired fired the moment he heard the banging noises. But he stressed the delay, saying the officer paused long enough to see that no bullets had come from the apartment.

Importantly, Rubin said, after firing the first volley, Leibfried paused another 6 seconds, heard Fyle scream out in pain, and then fired two additional rounds into the apartment.

"What facts did Mr. Leibfried know at the time?" Rubin posed to the court. "He knew there was maybe this one guy in the apartment. He had no knowledge of any firearms. He wasn't there to arrest him. He hears two (noises) that sound like gunshots. Does he have any facts as to what direction the gunshots were going? Where were they? Were they out a window? Why is it reasonable for him to think that someone inside there is shooting at him?"

According to documents filed in State District Court, Leibfried and fellow officer Cory Lindsholm were called to the Kingsley Heights Apartments, 105 W. First St., on the night of Sept. 12 for a possible domestic disturbance. They determined there was no cause for an arrest, but headed up to Fyle's third-floor unit to help retrieve some belongings for his girlfriend.

Both officers later told Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators that they heard two gunshot-like noises, which were later determined to have likely been from Fyle forcibly shoving or kicking the door closed.

Engh asserted that Leibfried, 29, of Hermantown, was justified under the U.S. Supreme Court's "reasonable officer standard" in firing as soon as he heard the bangs and believed his life to be in danger. Leibfried, who served in the Army Reserves, used the military term "fatal funnel" to describe the narrow hallway that left little room for he and his partner to safely maneuver.

The defense attorney attempted to draw parallels between Leibfried's case and the 1990 murder of Duluth police Sgt. Gary Wilson at the Seaway Hotel, along with the two FBI agents killed serving a warrant in Miami recently.

"This was extraordinarily dangerous," Engh said. "There was a call for a domestic assault. Police officers are killed through shots fired via doorways and walls."

Rubin, a prosecutor for 40 years, worked with Wilson and responded to the crime scene and hospital on the night of his death. He said he "can't think of any job that is more dangerous than a police officer," but contended that Leibfried's conduct was outside the scope of "objectively reasonable."

The county attorney asked Tarnowski to compare Leibfried's response to that of Lindsholm, who backed up to take cover from the suspected gunfire, later telling investigators he didn't shoot because "I wasn't going to start putting rounds into this apartment just on a guess."

"Would a reasonable officer have waited, aimed at the door for 10 seconds, and then fired four rounds, wait 6 seconds and then fire two more?" Rubin asked. "Or would a reasonable officer have backed up, protected himself, taken cover and been there to determine, reasonably, what the next measure should be?"

Police officials determined that Leibfried, a five-year veteran, violated use-of-force policies and said he would remain "off duty indefinitely." He remained employed as of late January, city officials acknowledged in response to a data request. Under Minnesota law, a disciplinary action only becomes public upon "final disposition," after any grievance rights are exhausted.

Some two dozen observers, including many fellow Duluth police officers, joined Thursday's hearing, which was conducted via Zoom videoconferencing. The case is believed to be the first time an area officer has been charged in an on-duty shooting.

Tarnowski took the motion under advisement and is expected to issue a written ruling.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Supernova’: Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth’s Love Story Is Explosively Moving

    Harry Macqueen's film contains remarkable wise moments between a longtime gay couple — even if it smooths over some of the pricklier parts of their relationship

  • Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week?

    After spending much of 2020 taping his weekly HBO show from his home due to the coronavirus, Bill Maher returned to his L.A.-based studio last September — though with a limited studio audience and live guests who were kept at least six feet apart from one another. That same set-up continues for the 19th season of “Real Time,” which returned in mid-January and saw Maher hilariously booting Donald Trump from the White House. In a recent episode, the comedian even introduced viewers to a new segment that gives an inside look into the Republican party’s newly elected senators (more on that below). There is not a new episode of “Real Time” this week on February 19. Maher is taking a week off and returns at 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Also Read: Bill Maher: It Makes Perfect Sense That Christians Are Into QAnon (Video) In his “New Rules” segment on Jan. 21, Maher introduced a new class of Republican senators after sending off Trump, former VP Mike Pence and other members of Trump’s cabinet who left to make way for the Biden administration. And just in case you thought Maher has softened his opinion of Republicans now that Trump has left the White House, the segment was pointedly called “Hello, Douchebags.” “Republican restock douchebags with the efficiency of an Amazon warehouse,” Maher joked as he started the bit. “They churn out new crazy like the Hallmark Channel makes Christmas movies. So I thought it might be prudent moving forward if we took a moment at the beginning of the year to get to know the up-and-comers — the douchebags to keep an eye on. The new, fresh-faced, hate-for-profit, truth-bending opportunists that you’ll be cursing out for years to come.” In that spirit, Maher noted that Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who expressed support for the seditious Capitol riot Trump instigated on Jan. 6, is “the far-right JFK with a little dash of KKK.” Maher also joked, “Washington insider says he’s among 2021’s most punchable faces.” Also Read: Bill Maher Could Barely Believe Marjorie Taylor Greene's Insane 'Jewish Space Lasers' Thing Is Real Other targets on Maher’s list included Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Lauren Boebert. He also ripped into Sen. Marjorie Taylor Green, calling her “the congresswoman who makes most people say, ‘How is she not a teacher from Florida who f—s her students?’ I don’t know, but holy s–t, is this lady crazy? She does not listen to lobbyists and special interests. No, she listens to microwaves.” Maher continued to book high-profile political guests in 2020, and recent episodes of “Real Time” have featured Al Franken, Adam Schiff, Bernie Sanders, Al Gore and Bill de Blasio. As is customary for Maher on “Real Time,” he doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to commentating on and satirizing policy decisions — in his last show of 2020, Maher ripped into both President Trump and Rudy Giuliani and their bungled attempts to convince the public that the 2020 election was somehow falsified or inaccurate. Maher joked that when a judge says “order in the court,” Giuliani typically responds with, “a Tanqueray and tonic!” Read original story Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week? At TheWrap

  • Missing Virginia teen's remains found seven years after she vanished

    Randy Taylor was convicted of abduction and first-degree murder and is currently serving two life sentences.

  • California GOP delegates seek to censure David Valadao for voting to impeach Trump

    Valadao, who represents the San Joaquin Valley, was one of 10 GOP members of the House of Representatives who voted to send the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate.

  • Marilyn Manson Abuse Accusations Being Investigated by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

    Marilyn Manson is being investigated by the Special Victims Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for domestic violence allegations against him. They are looking into incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2011, when Manson lived in a rented loft in West Hollywood, ABC News confirmed. The names of the victims were…

  • Gerrymandering is about to get even more chaotic

    The next round of congressional redistricting is shaping up to be a mess, beset by even more complications and lawsuits than usual.Why it matters: This process will likely help Republicans pick up seats in the House in 2022. Beyond that, though, the pandemic and the Trump administration's handling of the Census have made this round of redistricting especially fraught — and states will be locked into the results for a decade.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Huge states with diversifying and expanding populations — including Texas, Florida and North Carolina — will likely feel some of the most significant impacts.Census delays are a big part of the problem this year. The Census Bureau announced last week that it will not release the data states use to draw their legislative maps until the end of September — months later than the usual springtime release.That gives states less time to draw maps, get feedback, resolve the ensuing lawsuits and enact their new plans in time for elections. In Ohio, for example, two deadlines for the state's brand-new process will already have passed by the time Census data is available. California and Oregon have already moved to change state deadlines because of the expected delays. Some maps won't be finalized until close to the drop-dead deadlines for political candidates, who need to know where their districts are in order to qualify for the ballot, said Nate Persily, a top redistricting expert and Stanford law professor.Both political parties are struggling to prepare for campaigns in still-unknown districts, as Politico reported. This may be especially problematic for incumbents and candidates in states gaining or losing Congressional seats. "Redistricting litigation is usually a bit of a rushed job by everybody anyway. This time, I think it's going to be even more so," said Jason Torchinsky, a top Republican redistricting attorney with Fair Lines America Foundation. There's also concern about the Census Bureau's new data-security policies, designed to protect the identity of people who might otherwise be easily identifiable. Some experts say data manipulation may lead to inaccurate counts, especially in less populated areas.If the Census isn't transparent about what's happening and why, there is a real risk of sowing distrust in the process, Fair Lines America Foundation executive director and top Republican redistricting expert Adam Kincaid told reporters on Thursday. The Supreme Court is also a factor.This will be the first round of redistricting after the Supreme Court invalidated a key part of the Voting Rights Act. Jurisdictions with histories of racial discrimination, largely in the South, will not have to get pre-clearance for their maps from the Justice Department.What's next: The Supreme Court, with its newly expanded conservative majority, is slated to hear another case next month that could further chip away at the Voting Rights Act.Brnovich vs. DNC, is a dispute over voting rules in Arizona, but could also give the justices an avenue to curb legal challenges to gerrymandering. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mercedes-maker Daimler eyes 2021 rebound

    Mercedes-maker Daimler sees a better year ahead. It said Thursday (February 18) that it was expecting big gains in sales and operating profit. The company also says that by the end of the year it will make up for a production shortfall caused by a shortage of chips. Though the silicon drought will crimp sales in the first quarter. The bullish outlook comes after Daimler confirmed full-year pretax earnings of almost 8 billion dollars. Strong demand in China is among the drivers now. Daimler's chief executive called the recovery there 'remarkable'. Mercedes sales in the country jumped 22% in the fourth quarter. Like rivals, Daimler is also racing to bring more electric vehicles to market. In 2020 its sales of electrified cars almost quadrupled on the year before. Thursday's news sent shares in the firm as much as 2.5% higher in early trading.

  • France bids for UNESCO recognition for baguette

    France's baguette may join UNESCO's list of cultural treasuresLocation: ParisThe Confederation of French Bakers has submitted an applicationfor the baguette to receive UNESCO’s "intangible heritage" markerrecognizing social practices and traditional craftsmanship methods(SOUNDBITE) (French) BAKER AND OWNER OF "LA PARISIENNE" BAKERIES, MICKAEL REYDELLET, SAYING:"Besides the fact that it is a noble product, it also represents 33,000 bakers (nationwide) who wake up every morning for this, and I think the recognition of this savoir-faire is very important, especially after the past year that we have lived through. We speak a lot about restaurateurs, but bakers have also suffered a big decrease in activity. So, this title could comfort bakers and encourage a coming new generation that we need."

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Fauci says ex-president ‘did terrible things’ as US rejoins Paris climate pact

    Follow for all the latest from the White House, Congress and Mar-a-Lago

  • FKA Twigs shuts down Gayle King's question about why she didn't leave Shia LaBeouf: 'I think we have to stop asking that question'

    FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in December, claiming "relentless" emotional and physical abuse.

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.

  • Mars landing: Excitement builds over new images from Nasa Perseverance rover

    The rover touched down successfully on Thursday in Mars' Jezero Crater.

  • Scientists, including Fauci, are facing off over whether to delay 2nd vaccine doses. Here's why the risk of more mutations from delaying shots may ultimately be worth it.

    Delaying second vaccine doses could save the lives of more-vulnerable people. The risk of more coronavirus mutations could be the price we pay.

  • Huge fire breaks out in Texas apartment building as fighters unable to get water from frozen hydrants

    Firefighters are bringing water in tankers to battle the blaze as hydrants froze

  • The oil and gas industry has been very generous to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Will that sway his outages response?

    When the Texas power grid buckled under the strain of worse-than-expected winter cold, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and blamed frozen wind turbines for what was mostly a problem with natural gas–fueled power supply. Then he savaged the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas-only power grid. But he has notably "gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor," The Associated Press reports. Abbott, in office since 2015, has raised more than $150 million in campaign contributions — the most of any governor in U.S. history — and "more than $26 million of his contributions have come from the oil and gas industry, more than any other economic sector," AP reports. In a news conference Thursday, Abbott mostly blamed ERCOT for assuring state leaders Texas could handle the storm. ERCOT is overseen by the Texas Public Utility Commission, whose three-member board is appointed by Abbott. But the Texas legislature is broadly responsible for energy policy. And everyone knows what would have to be done to avoid a repeat of these blackouts and water outages: Winterize the state's power generators and plants, as the state was advised to do after 2011 winter blackouts, and 1989 winter blackouts before that. Abbott on Thursday urged the Texas legislature to make full winterization mandatory, not voluntary, for the private companies that generate and feed the Texas power supply. That would be really expensive. And Abbott wasn't clear about who he envisions footing the bill: taxpayers, consumers, or the oil and gas companies that fund his political career. ERCOT, power suppliers and retailers, and state commissioners will soon be hauled before legislators for "all of the shaming and blaming" they can dish out, Ross Ramsey writes at The Texas Tribune. "But the end of that show is the wrong time to stop paying attention; it's the time to start." That's when Abbott and legislators will decide if "swapping light regulations and low energy costs for the risk of leaving Texans exposed to the harshest winter weather is worth it," Ramsey writes. "If the public keeps paying attention, it's probably not. If the public leaves the details to legislators and the usual crowd of special interests, the state might do what it did last time: Waggle those fingers, write a report, and put the matter away until it gets cold again." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed

  • Last surviving male member of exterminated Brazilian indigenous group dies of Covid

    The last surviving man of an exterminated Brazilian indigenous group has died from complications linked to Covid-19. Aruká Juma, who died on Wednesday aged between 86 and 90, was the last Juma man left from a tribe that once numbered 15,000. Repeated massacres in the 20th century meant that by 2002, just five Juma people were left – Mr Juma, his three daughters and a grandchild. Brazil’s indigenous groups are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 because of their isolation, communal way of life and poor healthcare provisions. At the beginning of the pandemic, many indigenous groups sought to cut themselves off from the outside world by closing roads and turning away visitors. Those efforts failed, however, and the virus is now widespread among indigenous communities, with almost 49,000 cases and 969 deaths and 162 tribes affected, according to Government figures. Part of the blame may lie with the federal indigenous health service, known as Sesai. According to the Emergencia Indigena campaign, in at least three regions the virus was introduced by infected Sesai workers, while a New York Times investigation last year uncovered over a thousand infections among Sesai officials who were forced to work without adequate protective equipment or access to enough tests. Indigenous groups, many of whom remain officially “uncontacted”, also face threats from the encroachment of miners and agricultural businesses, which have grown worse under the populist, Right-wing government of president Jair Bolsonaro. As a teenager in the 1960s, Mr Juma witnessed the worst massacre of his people, when rubber tappers and tropical nut traders intruded on their land. Over 60 Juma are thought to have been killed, with just seven remaining alive. Over subsequent decades he campaigned for federal recognition for the Jumas’ land, but the effort was complicated by the lack of other Juma men and his family’s decision to move in with another group, the Uru-eu-wau-wau, where his daughters married. Mr Juma’s eldest daughter, Borehá Juma, said that she intended to follow in her father's footsteps. “I want to become like him now to fight like my father. My father was a warrior. He was chief, I was chief and now the lineage is over ”, she told Amazonia Real.

  • Fauci says he lost the ability to influence Trump after the president decided to 'focus on the reelection' instead of stopping the virus

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Daily Telegraph his influence declined when President Donald Trump began to "essentially act like there was no outbreak."

  • Texas accused of moving freezing residents in order to stage cheerleading competition

    The officials said the people would be moved to superior facilities

  • 11-year-old boy dies of hypothermia after playing in snow during Texas storm

    An eleven-year-old boy in Texas has died of suspected hypothermia only hours after playing in the snow for the first time. Christian Pavon Pineda of Conroe, north of Houston, is the latest fatality from the huge winter storm that swept across the state, knocking out power and water to millions of people for days. On Sunday, Ms Pineda took photos and videos of her son frolicking in the snow wearing a red hoodie.

  • Texas's power grid was 'seconds and minutes' away from going dark for months, per reports

    If the state's grid had gone completely offline, equipment could have caught fire and power lines could have fallen.