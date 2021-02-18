Duluth officers mildly injured in pursuit

Duluth News Tribune, Minn.

Feb. 18—Two Duluth police officers received "minor" and non-life-threatening injuries and a range of property was damaged during one of two unrelated pursuits Wednesday in Superior.

Around 11:30 a.m. the Superior and Duluth police departments both attempted to stop an individual wanted for multiple violent offenses, read a news release from Superior police. The suspect fled the 2000 block of Hammond Street in a vehicle and drove the vehicle at officers, causing significant property damage to a garage, two fences, private vehicles as well as multiple police vehicles.

The two officers who were injured are part of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, according to the Duluth Police Department.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken wrote in a Facebook post that a Duluth sergeant took cover behind a garage "where he thought he had safety until the suspect drove through it and cascade of garage parts were thrown upon him as a he fled for cover."

The suspect then rammed into a second Duluth police officer, according to Tusken's post.

"We are counting our blessings that both officers hospitalized were treated for minor injuries and released," Tusken wrote.

The pursuit ended in Duluth on Interstate 35 near 40th Avenue West. Police apprehended a male suspect and a female passenger.

The suspect was arrested on multiple preliminary charges including second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, second-degree sale of cocaine and fleeing police. The News Tribune typically does not name suspects until they've been formally charge.

Roughly half an hour later, two Superior officers were returning from the first pursuit when they noticed a suspended driver operating a vehicle in the 600 block of Grand Avenue in Superior and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and fled from the officers, according to Superior police. Shortly after, the vehicle was found abandoned in front of Superior High School.

The driver and a passenger had fled the car on foot and were soon located.

Superior police said all suspects have been apprehended and there is no danger to the public.

