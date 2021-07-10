Duluth police arrest suspect in Superior drive-by

Duluth News Tribune, Minn.
·1 min read

Jul. 10—Duluth police stopped a vehicle at 2 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 24th Avenue West and Third Street that is suspected to have been involved in a June 17 drive-by shooting incident in Superior.

After executing a search warrant, officers arrested a 25-year-old man who is expected to face charges for attempted homicide.

They also arrested the 25-year-old woman driving the vehicle for allegedly fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle.

The News Tribune typically does not identify suspects until they are formally charged.

Superior police say they spotted the suspect vehicle at about 1:15 p.m. Friday and attempted to stop it. But the vehicle fled to Duluth, and Superior officers broke off pursuit. About 45 minutes later, Superior authorities learned the vehicle and its occupants had been apprehended in Duluth.

Superior police responded to the initial report of shots fired at 2:47 a.m. June 17. On the scene — near the corner of Harrison Street and Baxter Avenue — they found a then-unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by several bullets, including one that shattered the driver's side window.

Superior police continue to investigate the incident.

