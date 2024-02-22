Duluth police ID pedestrian killed by vehicle

Feb. 21—DULUTH — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking.

According to a news release from the Duluth Police Department, at approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to West Skyline Parkway and Fifth Street. The police department said that the initial investigation shows that the driver was traveling west and struck the man, and that no signs of impairment were shown by the driver.

The victim, Kenneth Bickel, 70, of Duluth, was transported by Mayo Ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Officers were still on the scene investigating the incident as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police extended "deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Kenneth as they are grieving his loss."

The incident remains under investigation.

The scene is very close to the location of an October 2015 hit-and-run crash at Twin Ponds that killed 60-year-old Susan LeGarde Menz. Menz was an avid photographer, taking photographs of fall colors when the crash occurred. The driver in that case was convicted in November 2016 of criminal vehicular homicide and was sentenced to 88 months in prison.

This story was updated at 1:24 p.m. Feb. 21 with the victim's name and age. It was originally posted at 6:39 p.m. Feb. 20.