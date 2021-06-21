Duluth police investigate downtown shooting

Jun. 21—A man was shot and hospitalized during an incident on the 100 block of East Third Street in Duluth late Sunday.

Duluth police had asked the public to avoid the area while they investigated the scene, a news release said Monday.

Police responded at 9:14 p.m. Sunday to the report that a shooting took place. Police did not provide any additional information.

In May, a 22-year-old Duluth man was shot and killed on the 100 block of East Third Street in what was the city's first homicide of 2021.

Juamada Keller Anderson Jr., 22, was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head. Patrick Wilson Battees Jr., 17, of Proctor, has been charged with intentional second-degree murder. Battees remains on hold while he undergoes a mental health evaluation.

Tyrone Deshun Childs Sr., 25, and Eddie Ezra Conyers Jr., 17, area also facing multiple charges involving their actions in the immediate aftermath of the shooting death of Anderson.

Another alleged shooter, Markus Seville Morris, has been described as the "final suspect" sought by police. A warrant remains out for the arrest of the 31-year-old, who allegedly was seen on video shooting at Battees after Anderson was hit.

Authorities said Battees, while fleeing the scene, was observed exchanging gunfire with Morris. Authorities allege that Morris handed off his weapon to Laurel Larice Ladd Jr., 25, who has posted bond after appearing in Sixth District Court on a charge of aiding an offender.