Duluth police release photos of armed robbery suspect

Jun. 23—The Duluth Police Department is asking the public to help identify the man believed to have conducted an armed robbery Tuesday at Sadi's Smoke Shop.

The department recovered surveillance video of the suspect, according to a news release from the department.

Anyone with information about the man pictured is asked to call the department's violent crimes unit at 218-730-5050.

Duluth police responded to the robbery at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday at the smoke shop on the 1600 block of London Road. The suspect was reported to have used a handgun during the robbery and left with stolen cash.

The suspect had fled north of the business on foot and has not been located as of Wednesday morning.