Duluth police release photos of armed robbery suspect

Duluth News Tribune, Minn.
·1 min read

Jun. 23—The Duluth Police Department is asking the public to help identify the man believed to have conducted an armed robbery Tuesday at Sadi's Smoke Shop.

The department recovered surveillance video of the suspect, according to a news release from the department.

Anyone with information about the man pictured is asked to call the department's violent crimes unit at 218-730-5050.

Duluth police responded to the robbery at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday at the smoke shop on the 1600 block of London Road. The suspect was reported to have used a handgun during the robbery and left with stolen cash.

The suspect had fled north of the business on foot and has not been located as of Wednesday morning.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dismissal of Virginia lieutenant governor's lawsuit upheld

    A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling dismissing a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax after CBS News broadcast interviews with two women who accused him of sexual assault. In its ruling, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because Fairfax is a public official, he can seek redress for any alleged defamatory statements only if CBS published them with “actual malice,” meaning “with knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.” The judges said Fairfax had not shown that.

  • Chief fires Miami’s most powerful police couple. They vow to fight for their jobs

    Two of Miami’s top-ranked police officers — a couple with almost a half-century of combined law enforcement experience and personnel jackets brimming with commendations and promotions — were fired Tuesday for not being truthful about an accident involving a city-issued SUV, said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.By the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “Redneck Rave,” one

  • Actor Drake Bell Pleads Guilty In Ohio Child Endangerment Case, Sentencing Set For July

    Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, pleaded guilty via Zoom on Wednesday to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles stemming from a 2017 incident in Ohio involving a teenage girl. Sentencing was set for July 12. Bell, who […]

  • Investigation underway after shooting in Roseville

    Officers are investigating a shooting in Roseville on Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. on the 3000 block of Douglas Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found one person with life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect fled in a vehicle and is still outstanding, Roseville police said. He is described as 5o years old, bald and wearing a black hoodie. This is a developing story. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

  • Man accused of raping parole officer at gunpoint during check-in, Tennessee cops say

    The alleged assault occurred at the man’s apartment, according to police.

  • Allison Mack Revealed The Secrets Of NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s “Branding Ceremony”

    On June 30, actress and former NXIVM recruiter Allison Mack is set to receive a sentence for charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and forced labor. But according to prosecutors, who are now arguing for a lighter sentence, Mack played a key role in turning over damning evidence of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s manipulation and abuse. “Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant,

  • Antivirus mogul John McAfee dies by suicide in a Spain jail while awaiting extradition on tax evasion charges

    John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software McAfee, was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax-related criminal charges.

  • Police: Teen girl fights off attacker during Sunnyvale burglary

    Police say the mother woke up to find the suspect straddling her with a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

  • Alleged murderer of former Florida state senator’s son caught by U.S. marshals, police say

    The death of former state Sen. Daphne Campbell’s son was the result of a love triangle with a twist, according to state prosecutors: The woman who shot him was the jilted ex-girlfriend of a woman who spent the night in Jason Campbell’s bed.

  • Man who went viral for courtroom defense found guilty of double murder, attempted murder

    Ronnie Oneal III, who went viral for his fiery opening statements in a Florida courtroom while acting as his own defense attorney, has been found guilty of the March 2018 murders of his disabled young daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, and her mother, Kenyatta Barron. Oneal, 32, was also found guilty of the attempted first-degree murder of his son, Ronnie, 11, who took the witness stand against his father, telling him, “You stabbed me,” in his testimony.

  • Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

    Caldwell pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar scheme.

  • Texas Grandmother Slain While Waiting For An Early Morning Gym Class In What Police Say Was Robbery Gone Wrong

    A 62-year-old Texas grandmother was gunned down in front of a gym in what authorities have described as an attempted robbery gone wrong, and now her loved ones are pleading for the public’s help to identify her killers. Elsa Mikeska was ambushed Thursday in the parking lot of Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio in Houston. She was on her way to a 5:00 a.m. fitness class when at 4:50 a.m., an unidentified man parked his vehicle near the victim’s car, according to ABC 13. Two passengers exited the SU

  • Egypt sentences TikTok star to 10 years in prison for 'human trafficking'

    Egyptian police on Tuesday arrested a Tiktok star who has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for her posts on social media. Haneen Hossam, a 20-year-old Cairo University student who became an influencer on video sharing app Tiktok, was sentenced in absentia on Sunday alongside four others. While all five were fined 2,000 Egyptian pounds (£9,160) for encouraging women to share videos in exchange for money, which Egyptian authorities equated to human trafficking, Ms Hossam received a harsher

  • Allison Mack Turned Over Audio Recording of Keith Raniere Detailing ‘Branding’ Ritual

    Allison Mack provided federal prosecutors with an audio tape that helped convict sex cult leader Keith Raniere in which Raniere and Mack have a chilling discussion about how to brand his “slaves,” prosecutors said in a memo on Monday. Mack, the former “Smallville” star, is due to be sentenced on June 30 for her role […]

  • Little River women among six charged in massage parlor sex sting in North Carolina

    They were arrested June 16-17.

  • NJ waitress abducted after group leaves restaurant without paying the check

    The waitress from a restaurant in Washington Township suffered bruises and a possible concussion after the incident late Saturday.

  • What is causing outbursts of rage on planes and grocery checkout lines?

    Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband at a store. Apparently, this happens all the time. Why? ‘No matter what the charts show, people are still unemployed or fending off the creditors unleashed by the wreckage of their businesses.’ Photograph: LM Otero/AP Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband in the checkout area of a grocery store. What set him off was that my husband, en route to return an unwanted item, had brushed past him. The man announced th

  • Man Who Stomped on Elderly Chinese Man’s Head Says It Was Retaliation for Korean, Japanese Men Who Robbed Him

    A homeless suspect arrested for viciously stomping on an elderly Chinese man in New York City in April says he committed the act in retaliation for an earlier robbery. Victim accused: Jarrod Powell, 50, identified Yao Pan Ma as one of his two assailants, whom he described as a “Korean guy” and a Japanese man, according to the New York Daily News. Powell reportedly told detectives that he was robbed of jewelry and money on Amsterdam Avenue on April 22.

  • Tom Girardi's Law Firm Allegedly Loaned Erika Jayne's Businesses Over $20 Million

    According to court documents obtained by E! News, a bankruptcy trustee claims "the Debtor has admitted in numerous filed tax documents that Erika's related companies have received over $20,000,000."