Duluth police respond to 2 reports of shots fired in Central Hillside

Duluth News Tribune, Minn.
1 min read

May 6—Duluth police responded to two separate reports of shots fired in Central Hillside since Wednesday.

Police found shell casings at the scene of both incidents. No suspects or victims have been identified as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.

The first report of shots fired came in shortly before noon Wednesday.

After arriving to the area of North Third Avenue East and Eighth Street, police found multiple shell casings. Police found no property damage related to the incident.

Then at 2:45 a.m. Thursday, police responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the alley between Third and Fourth streets, near North Second Avenue East.

Police located four .45-caliber casings in the alley.

Both incidents are under investigation.

