Duluth police said they found meth and cocaine inside a car. The discovery didn’t end there

A traffic stop that started with the discovery of illegal drugs led Duluth police to discover something else more surprising.

The traffic stop happened at the Murphy USA gas station on Pleasant Hill Road when Duluth Corp. Kang noticed a vehicle with heavily tinted windows.

According to officials, Kang detected a strong odor of marijuana, and the driver, identified as Roderick Monroe, 35, started getting nervous.

As Kang and backup officers began to search the vehicle, they reportedly found marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine. However, police discovered even more.

Duluth police said they found several stolen items including multiple driver’s licenses, social security cards, credit cards, and checks belonging to other individuals.

Monroe is now facing 24 charges, including possession of methamphetamine, four counts of financial transaction card theft, six counts of altered identification with a government logo, three counts of forgery, possession of cocaine, false representation as a Veteran, window tint violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of identity fraud, and three counts of deposit account fraud.

