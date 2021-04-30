Duluth police search for suspect in East Hillside stabbing

Apr. 30—The Duluth Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday night in the East Hillside neighborhood.

Around 9:50 p.m., officers received a report of a man who had been stabbed near Seventh Avenue East and Fourth Street and ran into a laundromat, according to a news release.

The suspect was not at the scene and their whereabouts are currently unknown. Witnesses provided police with the identity of the suspect.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Police did not know what his condition was early Friday morning, but said the victim and suspect know each other.