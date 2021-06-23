Duluth police seek armed suspect in smoke shop robbery

Jun. 23—The Duluth Police Department is seeking a suspect believed to have been involved in an armed robbery Tuesday morning at Sadi's Smoke Shop.

An alarm company notified Duluth police that there was a robbery in progress at 11:37 a.m. at the smoke shop, located on the 1600 block of London Road, according to a news release from the police department.

The suspect had fled north of the business on foot by the time police arrived and was not located as of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

"The suspect was reported to have used a handgun during the robbery, and was reported to have obtained an undisclosed amount of cash," the release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's violent crimes unit at 218-730-5050.

This story was updated at 8 a.m. June 23 with the correct date of the robbery. It was originally posted at 3:43 p.m. June 22.