Duluth police seek public's help in identifying burglary suspect

Jul. 1—The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the man responsible for a burglary Wednesday morning in the Observation Hill neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of burglary at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday on the 1100 block of Glen Place Drive, according to a news release from the police department. A tenant reported that he had arrived home to someone in his apartment who had barricaded themselves inside.

Police forced entry into the apartment upon arrival and found multiple destroyed items. The suspect had already left, the release said. Neighbors told police that they heard furniture being moved at approximately 3:30 a.m. Shortly before police arrived, neighbors reported that they saw a man leave the property, heading east.

The suspect was described as a white man wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a baseball hat. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's property crimes unit at 218-730-5160.

The police department is working with the apartment's property manager to obtain video that might help identify the suspect.