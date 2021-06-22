Duluth police seek tips about downtown shooting

Jun. 22—Duluth police are asking the public for information about a shooting Sunday night that left a man hospitalized.

Police responded at 9:14 p.m. Sunday to the report that a shooting took place on the 100 block of East Third Street. William David Urrutia, 41, Duluth, was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was last known to be in stable condition.

According to investigators, Urrutia and the suspect are known to one another and were involved in a verbal altercation before the shooting. The suspect is still at large.

To provide information about the Sunday shooting, call the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.

"To solve this crime, we need help from the public," Deputy Chief Steve Stracek said. "No amount of information is too small to not call. There is no need for senseless violence like this in our community. Please help us to bring justice in this case."

On May 22, a 22-year-old Duluth man was shot and killed on the 100 block of East Third Street in what was the city's first homicide of 2021.

Police said they do not "have information indicating that this incident and the May 22 homicide are connected."

Juamada Keller Anderson Jr., 22, was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head. Patrick Wilson Battees Jr., 17, of Proctor, has been charged with intentional second-degree murder. Battees remains on hold while he undergoes a mental health evaluation.

Tyrone Deshun Childs Sr., 25, and Eddie Ezra Conyers Jr., 17, also facing multiple charges involving their actions in the immediate aftermath of the shooting death of Anderson.

Another alleged shooter, Markus Seville Morris, has been described as the "final suspect" sought by police. A warrant remains out for the arrest of the 31-year-old, who allegedly was seen on video shooting at Battees after Anderson was hit.

Authorities said Battees, while fleeing the scene, was observed exchanging gunfire with Morris. Authorities allege that Morris handed off his weapon to Laurel Larice Ladd Jr., 25, who has posted bond after appearing in Sixth District Court on a charge of aiding an offender.

This story was updated with further information from the Duluth Police Department at 3:25 p.m. June 21. It was originally published at 8:44 a.m. June 21.