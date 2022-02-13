🌱 Duluth Restaurant Grades Released + Stuff-A-Bus Drive

Happy Monday, Duluth! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening around town today.

Transit is calling on all Gwinnett County Residents to donate to its Sutff-A-Bus drive happening next week. Canned food and toiletries will be accepted at various locations from February 21-25, including the GCT Customer Service Office at 3525 Mall Boulevard in Duluth. More on how to help and a full list of accepted goods here: (Monroe Local) Patch has rounded up five new homes up for sale in and around the Duluth area. Listings include a 2bed/2bath on Calumet Cr. and a 3bed/2bath on Albion Farm Rd. Click here for prices and pictures: (Patch) The Georgia Department of Public Health and the Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale Health Department have released health grades, which were conducted in the last two weeks. Some fast food chains have scored in the high 90s, (even a couple perfect 100s); a few Duluth bar & grills received below a “C” grade. For the full list, click here: (Patch)

Did you know you can access the library after closing hours? The Gwinnett County Public Library offers Open Access, a service available for library cardholders that are 18+ years old. See what Open Access has to offer here: (Instagram)

Gwinnett Coalition reminds all Gwinnett County residents of free COVID-19 vaccines available by appointment or walk-in at the former Sears location at Gwinnett Place Mall. The vaccine clinic is held Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 4:45 PM (closed from 1-2 PM for lunch) You can schedule your appointment here: (Gwinnettcares.org)

The Gwinnett County Public Library offers on-demand, 1-to-1 tutoring services, thanks to its Tutor.com program. Residents can access these expert services for free. Get started by clicking the link in their Instagram bio: (Instagram)

