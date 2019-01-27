DuluxGroup Limited (ASX:DLX): Will The Growth Last?

In September 2018, DuluxGroup Limited (ASX:DLX) announced its earnings update. Overall, analysts seem cautiously bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 0.09% next year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 12%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at AU$151m, we should see this growing to AU$151m by 2020. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for DuluxGroup in the longer term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Check out our latest analysis for DuluxGroup

Exciting times ahead?

The longer term expectations from the 10 analysts of DLX is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for DLX, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

ASX:DLX Future Profit January 27th 19 More

By 2022, DLX’s earnings should reach AU$163m, from current levels of AU$151m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 2.2%. EPS reaches A$0.41 in the final year of forecast compared to the current A$0.39 EPS today. As revenues is expected to outpace earnings, analysts expect margins to contract from the current 8.2% to 8.1% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For DuluxGroup, I’ve compiled three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is DuluxGroup worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DuluxGroup is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of DuluxGroup? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



