How Duly is shaking up the Indian sexual wellness market

Today -- ahead of our relaunch of our Wednesday episode that we discussed earlier this week -- we have an interview to share featuring TechCrunch’s very own Morgan Sung and Shruti Dwivedi, the co-founder and CEO of health-tech startup, Duly.

Duly took part in TechCrunch Disrupt's 2023 Battlefield cohort, showing a global audience its contraceptive care platform that is initially targeted at the Indian market.

Why India? The company cites a large, young population in the country with more than 700 million people under the age of 30. However, Duly also reports that fewer than 15% of Indians have access to sexual education. Even more, the startup notes that condom usage in the country is modest at best, and nearly half of young, unmarried women felt "judged when seeking contraception."

Put that all together, there's a massive market gap that Duly wants to bridge.

Sexual wellness is not a small market, naturally, and other startups are active in the space. News broke late last year, for example, that Evofem Biosciences -- which makes Phexxi, a non-hormonal contraceptive gel -- found a buyer after financial struggles. Changes to American law regarding abortion make it clear that access to contraceptive care is critical for women around the world.

