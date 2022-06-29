Duma moves forward on proposed law on banning foreign media

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM HEINTZ
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday approved the critical second reading of a proposed law that would allow the banning of foreign news media in response to other countries taking actions against Russian news outlets.

The proposal must still pass a third reading in the Duma and secure the upper house's approval before going to President Vladimir Putin to be signed into law. But the Duma's approval on second reading, when a proposal still can undergo substantial changes, almost always prefigures a law's enactment.

Russia has repeatedly complained in recent months that Western countries were improperly restricting Russian media by banning their operation or denying visas to their journalists. In early June, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called in representatives of American media, including The Associated Press, to warn that they could be denied renewal of their visas and accreditation.

The draft law also calls for allowing Russia's prosecutor general to cancel the registration of media outlets for disseminating “illegal, dangerous, unreliable publicly significant information or information expressing clear disrespect for society, the state, the Constitution of the Russian Federation, as well as aimed at discrediting the Russian armed forces,” state news agency RIA-Novosti reported.

Many foreign news organizations suspended or curtailed their operations in Russia following the passage in March of a law calling for up to 15 years in prison for reports seen as discrediting the Russian military.

The foreign ministry in May ordered the closure of the Moscow bureau pf the state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in response to Canada’s ban on RT, a Russian state-controlled broadcaster.

In February, as Russia built up troops along Ukraine’s border, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle was ordered to close in Moscow after Germany banned the broadcast of RT’s German-language programs.

Before the vote on the second reading, Vladimir Solovev, the head of the Russian Journalists' Union, told the committee preparing the draft that the measure was justified by an "information war unprecedented in history” against Russia.

Russia in recent years has persistently clamped down on independent journalism. Following the start of the Ukraine conflict, many significant independent news media shut down or suspended operations. Those included the Ekho Moskvy radio station and the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, whose editor, Dmitry Muratov, was last year's co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 teens are shot at after mistakenly driving into man’s driveway, Virginia cops say

    The “startled” 17-year-old driver attempted to drive away when he saw the man armed with a gun.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's leader is visiting Kyiv, Moscow

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations, is heading to Ukraine and Russia for meetings with the leaders of the two warring nations following a visit to Germany to attend the Group of Seven summit. Widodo has sought to maintain a neutral position since the start of the war, and hopes his efforts will lead to a cease-fire and eventual direct talks between the two leaders. Widodo said he wants to encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to start a dialogue on ending the war, which has caused global food shortages and surges in commodity prices.

  • Sturgeon's independence plan descends into chaos over majority vote claim

    Boris Johnson slaps down British Army chief on troop numbers PM faces Cabinet battle over defence spending Analysis: Macron and Scholz finally change tone on Ukraine Sturgeon wrongfoots No 10 by sending Indyref2 to Supreme Court Philip Johnston: Let referendum go ahead and defeat SNP for good Ukraine war: Putin has 'small man syndrome', says Ben Wallace

  • Man charged with capital murder in Holt house fire that killed two people

    Patrick Darnell Campos was jailed without bond in the deaths of Shelli Wallace and Eric Shane Hatter. Their bodies were found in May after a house fire.

  • NATO invites Finland, Sweden to join alliance

    NATO officially invited Sweden and Finland to join its military alliance on Wednesday, a day after Turkey dropped its reservations over having the Nordic countries join the defense bloc. “It demonstrates that President Putin has not succeeded in closing NATO’s door,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during the NATO summit in Madrid. “He is getting…

  • U.S. power companies face supply-chain crisis this summer

    U.S. power companies are facing supply crunches that may hamper their ability to keep the lights on as the nation heads into the heat of summer and the peak hurricane season. Extreme weather events such as storms, wildfires and drought are becoming more common in the United States. Consumer power use is expected to hit all-time highs this summer, which could strain electric grids at a time when federal agencies are warning the weather could pose reliability issues.

  • Charity says 30 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libya

    A flimsy rubber boat collapsed and sank in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya's coast, leaving at least 30 people including women and children missing and feared dead, an international charity said Wednesday. It marked the latest tragedy at sea involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. The vessel sank in the deadly central Mediterranean Sea route, said Doctors Without Borders, also known by its abbreviation MSF for the French name of the group.

  • Xi's Tightening Grip on Hong Kong Ushers in New Era of Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- At the tip of Hong Kong’s iconic former airport runway on Victoria Harbour that once connected the financial hub with the world, masked officials from the city and the mainland last week celebrated the completion of a hastily built Covid-19 quarantine center.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off

  • Supreme Court says wounded Iraq War vet can sue Texas for job discrimination

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a U.S. Army Reservist who was injured during the Iraq War can pursue a lawsuit against Texas for alleged job discrimination. The justices voted 5-4 to reject Texas’s claim that states should be immune from lawsuits brought under a federal statute that gives returning veterans the right to…

  • Belarus Investigative Committee warns "rail partisans" could face death penalty

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 29 JUNE 2022, 14:08 The Investigative Committee of Belarus has announced the completion of the investigation into three "rail partisans"; the case has been transferred to the Prosecutor's Office for referral to court.

  • US, Iran nuclear talks end in Qatar without deal: reports

    Indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal ended in Qatar on Wednesday without any breakthroughs, according to Iranian reports. The meetings in Doha were aimed at reviving indirect talks between the two sides that had stalled in Vienna to bring Washington and Tehran back to the terms of the…

  • Yellowstone bison gores Colorado man, causes arm injury

    A bull bison gored a Colorado man in Yellowstone National Park this week, park officials said. The 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday when a bull bison charged the group, park officials said. A video of the encounter posted on social media appeared to show the man was behind the bison when it charged other members of his party.

  • Paris court rejects Italy's request to extradite former leftist militants

    The Paris Court of Appeal said on Wednesday it had rejected Italy's request to extradite several former leftist militants whom the French authorities arrested last year. The court said in a statement it had thrown out the request for extradition of 10 individuals who were convicted in Italy for acts committed before 1993. The statement cited the right to respect for private and family life and the right to a fair trial as laid out by articles 8 and 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

  • ‘It’s my mall.’ Ukrainian refugee speaks about watching attack on hometown from afar

    “I can handle a lot, but I can’t handle my town being destroyed,” the Kremenchuk local shared.

  • Caspian nations reaffirm pledge to keep foreign armies out

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the other four countries along the Caspian Sea on Wednesday reaffirmed their shared commitment to keep foreign militaries out of the region. The presidents of Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan met in Turkmenistan's capital, Ashgabat, for a summit to discuss regional cooperation and international issues. In a communique after the meeting, they emphasized their agreement to bar any foreign militaries from the Caspian.

  • Texas proposes rules to ready natgas industry for weather emergencies

    The proposed rule is the latest in a series of regulations to avoid another energy emergency like the 2021 February freeze that left millions of Texans without power, water and heat for days during a deadly storm following the shutdown of an unusually large amount of electric generation and gas pipelines. "This is a critical step toward ensuring more production of oil and gas during inclement weather," RRC Chairman Wayne Christian said in a release.

  • Unilever sale puts Ben & Jerry's back in West Bank, kind of

    A new agreement in Israel will put Ben & Jerry's ice cream back on shelves in annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank despite the ice cream maker's protest of Israeli policies, according to Unilever, the company that owns the brand. Israel hailed the move as a victory in its ongoing campaign against the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. BDS aims to bring economic pressure to bear on Israel over its military occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state.

  • Germany and Netherlands to supply six more howitzers to Kyiv

    Germany and the Netherlands will deliver six additional howitzers to Ukraine, the defence ministers of both countries said on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid on Tuesday. Each country will provide three of the artillery weapons, Germany's Christine Lambrecht and Kajsa Ollongren from the Netherlands told reporters, on top of 12 howitzers the countries have already sent to Ukraine.

  • Letters to the Editor: These are the cases where 'pro-lifers' must allow abortions

    There are a lot of women in antiabortion states in extreme peril because they cannot access care. Lawmakers must make exceptions for them now.

  • Man arrested on flight to Orlando in sex abuse of minor, cops say. He offered an excuse

    A disturbing incident occurred on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Orlando late last week.