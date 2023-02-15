'So Dumb And Accurate': Stephen Colbert Loves Trump's Nickname For Ron DeSantis

It’s not often that Stephen Colbert has praise for Donald Trump, but he couldn’t help but offer some grudging admiration for the ex-president’s new nickname for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump is reportedly calling DeSantis, a potential 2024 campaign rival, “Meatball Ron” in private.

“Ooooh, I do not like how much I love that,” Colbert confessed. “It’s so dumb and accurate.”

He also noted that “Meatball Ron” can fit easily into the Billy Joel song “Uptown Girl,” and led his “Late Show” audience in a singalong dedicated to the Florida governor.

Then Colbert found some alarming news: Trump is also considering calling DeSantis “Shutdown Ron.”

“No, you dummy!” Colbert advised. “Quit while you’re ahead ― you’re never gonna do better than the crystallized genius that is ‘Meatball Ron.’”

Colbert ultimately led the audience in another verse of the “Meatball Ron” song in his Tuesday night monologue: