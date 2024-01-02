Dumb Criminals Videotape Crime at Howard University and Post it on Tiktok

FILE - An electronic signboard welcomes people to the Howard University campus in Washington, on July 6, 2021. Howard University is turning to an experienced scholar of the African diaspora to serve as its new university president.



Howard University officials awoke to a concerning post on TikTok earlier this week. A video on the popular social media app showed a group breaking into Benjamin E. Mays Hall, which used to house the Howard University School of Divinity.

Although the details of what was stolen have yet to be released, the possibilities are deeply troubling. In a letter, Howard University School of Divinity Dean Kenyatta Gilbert said that “high-value collections of art, administrative files, and other archival materials” were housed within the boarded-up building.

He went on to list a series of requests to better protect the materials still held in the building, including the “immediate recovery, removal and archiving” of all historically significant materials on the East Campus.

For their part, the University has said that they are taking this “very seriously” and have launched an investigation into the break-in.

As for the TikTokers who allegedly broke in, we still don’t know their identity, but if the sleuths on TikTokers team up with the Black History Tokers, they’ll get this solved in no time.

