Dumb and Dumberer: Trooper stops Mercedes driver in HOV lane with mannequin in passenger seat

She wasn’t the first to try it, and probably won’t be the last.

Driving in the Expressway’s HOV lane in and out of Boston requires at least two people, so when the driver of a Mercedes recently attempted to skirt the rules with a mannequin in her passenger seat, a keen-eyed trooper took notice.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts posted a photo of the offending mannequin in a post to Facebook.

“Ensuring safety and fairness on our highways is a priority of our members,” according to the association.

Ensuring safety and fairness on our highways is a priority of our members. A Trooper from SP South Boston recently... Posted by State Police Association of Massachusetts on Thursday, August 10, 2023

“Let this post serve as a reminder that the HOV lane is reserved for vehicles with two or more HUMAN passengers (mannequins, dogs and imaginary friends don’t count) in order to keep our roads safe and traffic regulations respected,” said the association.

The HOV lane starts near the Furnace Brook Parkway in Quincy and ends near Morrissey Boulevard in Boston. It’s a 5.4 mile long carpool lane.

it’s open to northbound drivers from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and to southbound drivers from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A similar attempt happened in 2017. The driver then was cited for a HOV violation and failure to stop for a police officer.

Don't Be a Dummy!!



This "passenger" was using the HOV lane this morning.



Read the full story on our Fb page; https://t.co/GAboXwV3mZ pic.twitter.com/5F4hGDcLrS — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 22, 2017

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW