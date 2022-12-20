‘Dumb’ trio tries to saw an ATM out of a concrete wall, California police say

Three accused thieves dubbed “dumb, dumber and dumbest” by San Jose police tried to make off with an ATM by sawing it out of a concrete wall, California authorities reported.

“Definitely on the naughty list,” police said in a series of Twitter posts.

Someone spotted three people trying to cut the ATM out of the wall early Monday, Dec. 19, and notified police, the posts said.

The accused thieves tried to escape in a vehicle when officers arrived.

“Their driving was not any better than their attempted theft,” police wrote. They crashed into a light pole in Milpitas and scattered on foot, but all three were arrested, according to the police department.

In response to a comment asking what kind of saw they were using, police said “they clearly forgot to ask the right questions at the hardware store.”

Man hurled from vehicle in crash as accused carjackers flee cops, California police say

36 hurt after turbulence hurls passengers into air on Hawaii-bound flight, officials say