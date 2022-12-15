Dummitt case moved to Boyd

Dec. 15—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County Circuit Judge will preside over the felony case against Kelly Dummitt, stemming from an incident in Lewis County.

Boyd County Circuit Judge George Davis will serve as special judge over the felony case pending against Dummitt in Lewis County, where she's accused of crashing her car into a couple riding on an ATV.

Greenup and Lewis County Circuit Court Judge Brian McCloud recused himself from the case. McCloud oversaw the juvenile proceedings against Dummitt following the death of Mattie Conley prior to Dummitt being transferred to adult court.

McCloud has also been the center of conspiracy theories perpetuated by Conley's father, Matt Conley. The elder Conley is currently serving out a term for threatening the judge via Facebook.

On Thursday, Dummitt appeared via Zoom from the Montgomery County Detention Center for arraignment on her charges.

Davis appointed Dummitt the Department of Public Advocacy to represent her case and set a pretrial hearing for Feb. 26.

Dummitt is currently serving 300 days in jail after Greenup District Court Judge Paul Craft threw the book at her over a 2020 DUI and a bench warrant she ran from for a year.

