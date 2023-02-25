Dummitt makes first court appearance in Boyd

Feb. 24—CATLETTSBURG — The court saga continues for a local woman previously convicted of reckless homicide in the death of 19-year-old Mattie Conley — this time, in Boyd County.

Kelly F. Dummitt, 24, of Portsmouth, appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court on Friday for her first pre-trial conference on charges stemming from a Lewis County incident in September of last year.

Boyd Circuit Court Judge George Davis was called in to preside over the case after Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud recused himself due to his history with Dummitt.

McCloud presided over Dummitt's case in juvenile court in 2017, prior to Dummitt's conviction for the murder of Mattie Conley.

In the most recent case, Dummitt was arrested in Lewis County on charges of DUI, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing, reckless driving, fourth-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment (the felony of the bunch).

According to deputy testimony in a preliminary hearing in September 2022, Dummitt was arrested after she entered private property unpermitted, became enraged when asked to leave by the property owners, struck their ATV side-by-side with her car and then assaulted the wife when she was ejected from the ATV.

Dummitt's case was bound to a grand jury following that hearing and she was later indicted.

Following the Lewis County arrest, an outstanding DUI in Greenup County still needed resolution after Dummitt reportedly failed to appear in court.

Back in December, Greenup District Judge Paul Craft was seemingly fed up with Dummitt's antics after she violated her probation terms and failed to appear in court on numerous occasions and she was sentenced to the maximum punishment permitted by law for contempt of court and the DUI she obtained in 2020.

Dummitt was sentenced to serve 300 days in jail for the DUI.

Now enters Judge Davis and Dummitt on Friday to address the plethora of charges out of Lewis County.

During Dummitt's debut pre-trial conference, she was led from the courtroom's holding cell by bailiffs and took her position at the podium beside her court-appointed attorney.

Story continues

Joe Merkel, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney in Greenup and Lewis County, took the floor first, telling Judge Davis that no resolution had been reached at this time.

Merkel addressed a future jury trial, telling Davis that Lewis County tries cases only four months out of the year — meaning some schedule conflicts had to be sorted out before a set date was chosen to ensure a courtroom would be available in Boyd.

Dummitt's counsel requested an evidentiary hearing, which would determine if sufficient evidence exists. It will be determined at a later date.

The defense also raised the concern of Dummitt's bond, claiming she is currently held without.

Since Dummitt is no longer on the hook in any outstanding cases (the older DUI case dissipated when she pleaded guilty) — Davis asked Merke. the Commonwealth's position on bond.

Merkel stated that due to Dummitt's history, including several bond violations, and the nature of her current offenses, the Commonwealth requested a $100,000 cash-only bond.

The defense argued that Dummitt requested an ankle monitor but since each day on an ankle monitor equals one day served off a sentence, Merkel disagreed.

Davis ruled in favor of the prosecution, basing his decision on Dummitt's moderate pre-trial score and prior criminal history.

Dummitt's bond was set at $100,000 cash only and will be on full court monitoring if she were to post it, Davis said.

Dummitt's next court appearance will occur on July 14.

If convicted by a jury on the wanton endangerment charge, she could face up to five years in prison.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com