Dummitt's counsel to request change of venue

Aug. 11—CATLETTSBURG — Defense counsel announced they intend to seek a change in venue for the Commonwealth's case against Kelly Dummitt, 25, of Portsmouth.

Dummitt's most recent case, in which she is accused of intentionally crashing her vehicle into a couple on an ATV, was removed from Lewis County after Circuit Court Judge Brian McCloud recused himself.

McCloud had previously presided over Dummitt's juvenile case, prior to her conviction of reckless homicide in the death of Mattie Conley in Greenup County.

Conley's father, Matt Conley, served a multi-year sentence in jail after he was convicted of threatening McCloud online — providing another reason for McCloud's recusal.

The Chief Regional Judge assigned Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis to oversee Dummitt's outstanding felony charges.

A preliminary hearing in September 2022 included testimony from the arresting deputy, where he said Dummitt entered private property without permission and struck a couple on an ATV when asked to leave.

The deputy testified Dummitt then physically assaulted the female occupant of the ATV when she was ejected by the car's impact.

Dummitt was later indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, DUI, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing, reckless driving and fourth-degree assault.

Dummitt is currently serving a 300-day sentence for a DUI and an outstanding bench warrant after Greenup District Court Judge Paul Craft ordered Dummitt to serve the maximum penalty in that case.

On Friday, Dummitt appeared virtually from an office space at the Greenup County Detention Center as she waited unfazed for her name to be pulled from the docket.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Merkle, who is a special prosecutor on the case, said no resolution had been reached and said the court needed to pencil in a jury trial date during her next court appearance.

Department of Public Advocacy Attorney Alea Hipes said they plan to file a motion for a change in venue on Dummitt's behalf.

This is typically done when a defendant displays a reasonable probability they would be unable to receive a fair trial due to difficulty finding an unbiased jury.

The motion is intended to be filed before Dummitt's next court appearance on Sept. 22.

If convicted by an unbiased jury, Dummitt faces up to five years in prison for the outstanding wanton endangerment charge, a class D felony.

Since Dummitt's conviction of a previous DUI in Craft's court, any future DUI convictions could mean a harsher punishment.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com