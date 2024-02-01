Need to dump a mattress in Stanislaus County? A dryer? Here’s what you can ditch for free

Want to get rid of your old mattress?

Stanislaus County residents will be able to dump their unwanted stuff for free at four upcoming events.

Clean California is hosting a free community disposal day at River Bluff Regional Park in partnership with Caltrans and the city of Ceres this weekend.

Saturday’s event is open only to Ceres residents who bring their most recent utility bill and photo identification at the park at 3761 E. Hatch Road in Modesto.

Modesto residents can take advantage of the first Modesto MoBeautiful Drive Up & Drop Off Event of the year in March. And there are other disposal events planned in the region.

Here’s what items you can dump at the Ceres waste disposal event, and when other Stanislaus County events are taking place.

What can you dump at Ceres waste disposal event?

Ceres residents can dispose of their items for free on Saturday from 8 to 11:45 a.m, according to a Caltrans news release.

Items that are accepted include appliances, bulky items such as furniture, up to four mattresses, e-waste and up to seven tires with or without rims.

Here’s what will not be accepted at the event, according to Caltrans:

Household trash

Hazardous waste (paints, oils, treated lumber and other chemicals)

Green waste including leaves, prunings and grass

Concrete and demolition materials

No more than one truckload per household is allowed. Vehicle loads larger than a pick-up truck are not accepted.

What are other free Modesto-area dump events?

The Stanislaus County Waste Tire Recycling Voucher Program runs through Saturday.

With vouchers, residents of unincorporated areas can each recycle up to nine tires for free with their garbage hauler.

To get a voucher, you can call 209-525-6700 or visit the Department of Environmental Resources Office at 3800 Cornucopia Way, Ste. C in Modesto.

From Feb. 15 to 17, free mattress recycling will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at 610 South Conejo Ave. in Modesto.

Mattresses that are heavily soiled, wet or have bedbugs cannot be accepted.

Modesto’s first MoBeautiful Drive Up & Drop Off Event of the year is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, from 8 a.m. to noon at Modesto Junior College.

Modesto residents can dump mattresses, furniture, appliances, tires, televisions, computers and other electronic waste for free at 2201 Blue Gum Ave. You must provide proof of address.

What do you want to know about life in Modesto? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@modbee.com.