Dump truck crash on I-275 near Dale Mabry in Tampa blocks southbound lanes

A serious crash involving a dump truck and two pickup trucks has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 275 in Tampa, police say.

The Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash Wednesday morning and found an overturned dump truck filled with sand. Diesel fuel and sand spilled onto the highway, leading police to close two southbound lanes on I-275 just north of the Dale Mabry Highway exit.

No one involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Traffic in the area will be disrupted for several hours, according to a news release. Tampa police ask that commuters avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check Tampabay.com for updates.