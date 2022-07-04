Dump truck driver dies in crash in St. Clair County, police say

Illinois State Police officials are investigating the death of a person who was driving a dump truck that crashed on Interstate 255 in St. Clair County on Monday.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The dump truck was going southbound and struck a guardrail at milepost 19 at about 10:55 a.m., state police said based on preliminary information.

The victim, who was the driver and sole occupant of the truck, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The roadway was shut down and reopened at about 2:30 p.m.

No other information was released by the state police.