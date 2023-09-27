Dump truck driver in fatal hit-and-run of 86-year-old grandmother surrenders to police

Dashcam video of a fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn last month shows a dump truck driver running a red light before turning and plowing into an 86-year-old woman crossing the street, a lawyer for the victim’s family said Tuesday as the suspected driver turned himself in to police.

Agustina Muniz was struck and killed by a dump truck on Aug. 21 while crossing a street in Greenpoint, cops said. The driver was making a left turn off Richardson St. at about 6:45 a.m. and did not stop, according to officials.

Medics rushed Muniz, who suffered severe body trauma, to Woodhull Hospital, but she could not be saved. A battered cart remained in the crosswalk as cops investigated.

Brett Nomberg, an attorney for the victim’s son Roger Muniz said the beloved grandmother’s death could have easily been avoided.

“What happened here is absolutely tragic,” Nomberg said.”There’s video from a dashcam from a driver who was behind the vehicle, who captured the entire thing.

“And I’ll just say this: nobody should have to leave the world the way Ms. Muniz did … it seemed clear the driver should’ve seen Ms. Muniz crossing the street, you can see it plain as day, you can see other vehicles crossing left and right. The light is clearly red, and he was stopped already at the light. So, why he decided to just go through, there’s just no explanation.

“I can tell you this, anybody who sees that video is going to be angry.”

Arrested was Luis Gutierrez, 28, who was awaiting arraignment on a manslaughter charge. Gutierrez, who lives in Washington Heights, had already been indicted by a grand jury.

“We hope this arrest could bring a small measure of closure to the victim’s family,” said Insp. Sylvester Ge, commanding officer of the NYPD’s Highway District.

Nomberg said the family is suing the suspect, as well as J Brothers Trucking, the suspect’s employer, since he was driving a company vehicle at the time of the collision.

“I’m happy that he’s finally in custody,” Roger Muniz said. “But there’s still a long road ahead of us, justice to be served. We’re looking forward to this getting done. The family is trying to get some closure. What he did was egregious.”

The victim is survived by two children, eight grandchildren and a great granddaughter she never got to meet.

“She was going to see her at Thanksgiving,” the son said. “She didn’t get to see her. We’re devastated.”

Muniz lived in Cooper Park Houses, a NYCHA public housing complex, where she served meals at the community center for decades. There, a memorial of flowers, candles and letters was placed in her honor.

“My mom was a very loving woman,” Roger Muniz said. “She still had a lot of life left in her. We’re all very saddened by the fact that she’s not here with us anymore. It’s a tragedy for the entire family, we’re all feeling it.”

Following a Brooklyn arraignment Tuesday, Gutierrez was held on a $100,000 cash bail.