Dump truck driver found guilty of vehicular homicide in crash west of Longmont

May 27—A dump truck driver accused of causing a crash that killed a 17-year-old west of Longmont was found guilty of vehicular homicide and two other counts following a four-day trial.

Sean Daniel Souders, 55, was convicted on charges of vehicular homicide, third-degree assault and reckless driving by a Boulder County jury Thursday afternoon.

He was found not guilty on one count of criminal mischief causing $100,000 to $1 million in damage.

Souders is set for sentencing on July 12.

"This horrific crash took the life of young Kelsey Skokan, injured his brother, and devastated their family," said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty in a statement. "Our office was honored to fight for justice for their family and this community. We are grateful to the many people and the first responders who helped on the crash and with the trial. We really appreciate the jury's service. We will have an additional statement after the sentence is imposed by the court."

Colorado State Patrol investigators say that on July 24, 2020, Souders was driving a white Kenworth dump truck that crashed into a convertible in the 9800 block of North 51st Street and then crashed into a house near the intersection of North 51st Street and Nelson Road.

The driver of the convertible, Skokan, 17, died as a result of the crash. Souders and his 21-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A 22-year-old passenger in the convertible, identified by family as Ian Fleming, suffered moderate injuries.

The home the truck crashed into also belonged to the Skokan family, and the damage was estimated at more than $100,000.

Souders told Colorado State Patrol troopers his steering went out as he was navigating the right hand curve in the roadway, but the passenger in the dump truck told investigators Souders was traveling too fast and lost control, according to an arrest affidavit.

Tire marks at the scene showed the dump truck crossed the center line and also indicated the dump truck was turning before the crash but not enough to stay in the lane.

A crash reconstruction determined Souders was traveling at a minimum speed of 51.32 mph in a 35 mph zone, the affidavit states.

Through a warrant, investigators searched the dump truck and stated it was in proper mechanical condition with no observable malfunctions, the affidavit states.