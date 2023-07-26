Dump truck driver sentenced in fiery 2022 crash that injured ODOT worker in Green

A dump truck driver was sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison Tuesday for injuring an Ohio Department of Transportation worker in a fiery crash last year.

Gregory Pree pleaded guilty June 12 in Summit County Common Pleas Court to aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The remnants of an Ohio Department of Transportation truck that was struck by a dump truck Thursday morning on Interstate 77 in Green are seen in a parking area.

Driver charged: Dump truck driver charged in fiery I-77 crash in Green that injured ODOT worker

Judge Kathryn Michael sentenced Pree, 53, of Nashport in Muskingum County, to prison Tuesday and suspended his driver's license for five years.

The crash was caught on film by an ODOT traffic camera on Interstate 77 in the city of Green. In the video, Pree's truck can be seen traveling north on I-77 about 6:55 a.m. The truck gradually drives off the road into an ODOT vehicle occupied by a 64-year-old state road worker who was there to remove debris from the roadway.

Both vehicles burst into flames. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals.

An investigation by the Summit County Sheriff's Office determined Pree was operating the vehicle while under the influence and driving under suspension.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Gregory Pree sentenced in fiery 2022 crash that injured ODOT worker