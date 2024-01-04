Dump truck overturns on I-70 in Huber Heights; Lanes reopoen

A dump truck carrying asphalt millings overturned on the interstate in Montgomery County Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at approximately 11:37 a.m. on Interstate 70 westbound near the State Route 201 exit in Huber Heights.

Images from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) show the truck on its side, partially hanging over the exit ramp. Whatever the truck was carrying appears to have fallen onto the exit ramp.

The crash happened after the truck’s front tire blew, according to Huber Heights police. Video obtained through a public records request with ODOT showed the moment it happened.

The exit ramp to State Route 201 was blocked off, according to ODOT, along with a westbound lane but both have since been reopened.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene.



