Dump truck overturns, spills dirt in North Strabane Township

An overturned dump truck is causing a partial road closure in North Strabane Township.

North Strabane Township Public Safety on Facebook said the 200 block of Linden Creek Road is closed because of a commercial vehicle crash.

Photos from the scene show a dump truck on its side and dirt spilling from its container. There’s also debris littered around the wreck, including what appears to be a damaged brick structure.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

11 Investigates: Pittsburgh police overnight staffing to be reduced Parent arrested at school ignored conference, tried to eat lunch with son, California district says UPMC travel nurses say their pay was cut by 15% VIDEO: Car stolen during Pittsburgh home invasion found in Westmoreland County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts