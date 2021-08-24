Dump truck plows through Southern California freeway wall, into apartment building after crash

Associated Press
The vaccinations that U.S. schoolchildren are required to get to hold terrible diseases like polio, measles, tetanus and whooping cough in check are way behind schedule this year, threatening further complications to a school year already marred by COVID-19. Now, pediatricians and educators are scrambling to ensure that backlogs don't keep kids from school or leave them vulnerable to contagious diseases. “It’s a big deal,” said Richard Long, executive director of the Learning First Alliance, a partnership of education organizations that has mounted a public outreach campaign.