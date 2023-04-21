Dump truck rolls onto its side during crash in Brownsville

A dump truck rolled onto its side during a crash in Brownsville on Friday.

Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Broadway Street and Market Street at around 11:20 a.m.

The dump truck sat on its passenger side right outside of the Brownsville Fire Company department building.

A blue car was stuck on a nearby median with damage to its front.

Investigators say no one was hurt during the crash.

