Dumped body connected to drug overdose

Jun. 16—TRIAD — A man whose remains were found recently by law enforcement in Thomasville may have died in High Point of a drug overdose, and a High Point woman has been charged with concealing his death.

Willie Junior Walters II of Thomasville was 35 years old when his family reported him missing in May 2021 to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office after they had not heard from him for some time.

The sheriff's office collaborated with the High Point and Thomasville police departments, and on May 27 human remains later identified as Walters were found off Smith Drive.

On Wednesday, the High Point Police Department released a report showing that it charged Michelle Baker Thompson, 47, of High Point last week with felony concealing or failing to notify of the death of a person. Bond was set at $7,500 secured, and Baker was sent to the Guilford County Jail in High Point, according to her arrest report.

Thompson's address in the 1500 block of Sadler Court, in southwestern High Point near the Guilford-Davidson County line, is where investigators think Walters had a drug overdose in February 2021. The street is about five miles from where Walters' remains were discovered.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether there were other factors in Walters' death, but detectives don't believe foul play was involved, said Victoria Ruvio, High Point Police Department communications specialist.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons previously said three people have been charged, but not all have been arrested. Simmons has not released their names.

"Once all parties have been apprehended further information about their identity will be available," Simmons said in a sheriff's office Facebook post.

Law enforcement ask that anyone with information about the case contact the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2051, the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224, Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400 or High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul