Dumped dog's prayers answered by vicar's adoption

The Reverend Eleanor Whalley has taken in 10-year-old Yorkshire terrier Cyril

A vicar is going to need another dog collar after she adopted a Yorkshire terrier that had been dumped on the side of a road.

The Reverend Eleanor Whalley, vicar of Soham in Cambridgeshire, took in 10-year-old Cyril, who was left on the A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk in November.

Rescued by a passerby, he was rehomed by the RSPCA West Norfolk branch which runs the Eau Brink Rehoming Centre.

Ms Whalley said he is "fast becoming a little celebrity" in her parish.

Ms Whalley said Cyril has "settled in so well" in the parish

The vicar said she had started to look for a rescue dog after she lost her terrier Belle who had died aged 14 and when she spotted Cyril on the rescue centre's website she knew it was meant to be.

She added he had "settled in so well" in the parish and is "really enjoying himself".

"He's fast becoming a little celebrity and now he's got his new family with me and the parishioners of Soham," she said.

"His first official engagement was attending our Christmas tree festival and he took it all in his stride and was as good as gold.

"He won't come to every service with me - I think he'll be bored. But he will attend our pet service in the New Year.

"Even though he's 10 he's turned out to be very youthful in his character - and I hope he will become a real ambassador for rescue dogs and rescue centres."

RSPCA branch manager, Carl Saunders, said it was "heartwarming" that Cyril will "bring such joy to a large community"

Branch manager, Carl Saunders, said: "Sometimes rehoming older dogs can prove more difficult but it was clear to see that Eleanor and Cyril were a perfect match.

"It's always wonderful to see a rescue pet thriving in their new home with their own loving family - but the fact Cyril will bring such joy to a large community is just heartwarming.

"His story is a little Christmas miracle."

