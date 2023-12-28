Dumpster-diving bear gets ride of its life, ends up at Knoxville recycling center

It's not on the level of Knoxville's most famous ursine, Cocaine Bear. But a young male black bear is getting its moment in the spotlight this week after getting an impromptu ride in a dumpster.

The black bear took an unexpected ride to a Knoxville recycling center this week after jumping into a dumpster, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency representative Matthew Cameron said.

"We believe that (the) black bear got into a commercial dumpster that was delivered by truck to Waste Connections on Prosser Road," Cameron said. "It climbed up into the rafters inside a building."

After a wildlife officer responded to the scene, he was able to chemically immobilize the bear and relocate it to a wildlife management area, Cameron said, adding, "It was a young male bear weighing about 125 pounds and in good health."

What is the process involved in relocating a bear?

There are many factors to consider when free-range darting a bear using chemical immobilization, said black bear support biologist Janelle Musser.

"The weight and age of the animal is estimated, and the time of year, recent activity and stress level of the animal must be factored in to determine the proper drug dosage and dart placement," Musser said.

Once a bear is darted, it can take anywhere from five to 10 minutes for the bear to be anesthetized and safe to handle.

"We have to consider the bear’s location and ... factors such as if the bear is in a tree or if there are bodies of water or roads nearby to ensure the safety of the animal and people," Musser said, adding that the bear's nervous system is affected but it is still receptive to stimuli.

Wildlife officers will make sure the bear can breathe easily, and will attach an ear tag with a unique identifying number. The bear then is placed in a trap or transport crate until all the drug is metabolized and it is awake and ready for release.

Things to know about black bears

Black bears are rarely aggressive towards people and typically go out of their way to avoid contact, but as human development continues and bear numbers increase, occasional interactions will be unavoidable.

Black bears are extremely powerful animals whose behaviors can be unpredictable.

Black bears are very curious animals; this should not be confused with aggression.

Startled bears will often confront intruders by turning sideways to appear larger, making woofing and teeth clacking sounds, salivating, laying their ears back and slapping the ground with their paws. These are warnings for you to leave the area.

Bears will often stand on their hind legs to get a better view or a better sense of hearing and smell.

What to do if a bear approaches you in town

Bears will almost always find an escape route if they are left alone.

Shout and throw sticks or rocks in the vicinity of the bear to encourage flight once an escape route has been established.

Females with cubs will often climb a tree to for escape cover; never surround a tree holding any bear, especially a female with cubs!

Locate and remove the lure that caused the bear to come into your area.

