“What a dumpster fire”: Police arrest man after a confrontation outside a local business

A weekend confrontation with a man in a “bad mood” ended with that man in custody, and before a dumpster fire could spread to a nearby store, police say.

Kingston Police say it all happened at RK Crossing on Saturday night when a Massachusetts state trooper stopped to get gas at a Gulf Station on Summer Street around ten o’clock.

Police say someone yelled, “Hey, Trooper, there’s a fire!”

When the trooper headed over to the scene, police say he encountered a man standing near the fire “who instantly flipped the trooper off.”

After fire crews were called to the scene, and firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to the building, the trooper and an officer from Kingston approached the man and started to investigate, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“It is alleged that the individual was in a bad mood, leading them to set the fire and watch it burn until the arrival of the Trooper.”

“What a... dumpster fire. Literally,” said police in their post.

Investigators said they believe the trooper’s quick response apparently frustrated the man, who was identified as Marylin Pierce. Police say Pierce, 29, is homeless. He was due in Plymouth District Court on Monday.

Marylin Pierce is also facing charges for a recent incident in Plymouth.

According to a post by Plymouth Police on September 8th, Pierce was charged with stealing a car and taking it on a “joyride” after police say an officer stopped Pierce for driving erratically near a car dealership parking lot.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW