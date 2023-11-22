Dumpster or No Dumpster

TechCrunch

Audio entertainment startup Pocket FM has topped $160 million in annualized revenue runrate and is inching closer to raising over $80 million in a new funding round, three sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. Lightspeed, an existing investor in Pocket FM, is in late stages of talks to lead the funding round into the Indian startup, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. The investment giant is evaluating financing the round from both its India and U.S. arms, one of the sources said.