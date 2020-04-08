Dun & Bradstreet Delivers Free Platform, Data And Resources To Lift Public And Private Sectors During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Platform to help governments determine the full impact of the virus on communities

SHORT HILLS, N.J., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today launched a trusted data platform for government agencies to inform mission-critical response and relief efforts across state and local communities. The Firm is also making a number of resources available to private and public sector organizations to help mitigate risk and support continued business activity.

"We recognize that communities are managing through unprecedented circumstances. Our team of data scientists are lending their skills and analytics capabilities to help organizations across public and private sectors as they face the economic downturn resulting from this global pandemic," said Stephen C. Daffron, President of Dun & Bradstreet. "We are all in this together and consider it our duty as a trusted advisor to find ways to use our insights and mission-critical data and analytics to help businesses manage risk and turn uncertainty of the moment into confidence in the future."

Dun & Bradstreet is actively supporting governments and communities through these challenging times and using its insights and resources to help power business recovery efforts around the world.

Data for Decisioning

Businesses need data to inform mission-critical decisions and to address this need, Dun & Bradstreet launched a complimentary COVID-19 Business Impact Research Platform. The Platform provides data, analytics and insights to help government agencies and officials determine the full impact of the virus on their communities to:

Plan risk mitigation and recovery initiatives Prioritize emergency management and economic support for the industries, businesses, and communities with the most pressing needs Determine workforce disruptions and supply chain risks

The COVID-19 Business Impact Research Platform is built on Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud, containing comprehensive global information on more than 355 million businesses. The Platform is available to U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as members of Congress and their staffs. The Platform is also expected to be launched in Canada and the U.K.

The Firm also joined forces with several U.S. federal, local and state government agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the National Economic Council at the White House, and the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide the essential data and insights needed to inform the development and distribution of CARES Act funding, and the process for economic recovery.

Leveraging Data to Lift Public and Private Sectors

To meet the immediate needs of both the public and private sectors, Dun & Bradstreet is proactively offering its solutions and tools to help support small businesses, enterprises and organizations at large:

For Small Businesses:

Dun & Bradstreet continues to offer complimentary access to its resources, which are ever more essential today to small businesses as they position themselves for CARES Act funding. With these solutions, companies can:

Review and update business information before applying for funding.

Monitor changes to Dun & Bradstreet scores and ratings.

For All Businesses:

Additionally, Dun & Bradstreet is offering the following offerings to businesses of all sizes:

Complimentary 'health scans' to analyze a company's customer portfolio, sales pipeline, or supply chain to determine areas of risk and opportunity.

Additional complimentary features available to existing clients using the Firm's sales acceleration solution to leverage data and analytics to speed the path from prospect to profitable relationship.

For Educators:

Through Dun & Bradstreet's Market Data Retrieval business, U.S. teachers and families now have access to a growing list of free digital resources to help engage students while they are learning from home. Through WeAreTeachers, educators can access over 250 online resources while K-5 students can access a new at-home learning hub.

"With 178 years of experience and the ability to understand the needs of the public and private sectors, our role as a trusted advisor becomes ever more important in times of crisis as we work in partnership with government agencies, businesses and communities," said Daffron. "Now is the time for us to do our part to work together to support our communities and help them plan their recovery efforts in order to embark on a prosperous future."

Learn more about how Dun & Bradstreet is supporting the public and private sectors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. Twitter: @DunBradstreet