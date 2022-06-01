Dunamu denies making US$100 million off of LUNA

Dunamu, the South Korean fintech company and operator of the country’s largest crypto exchange Upbit, rebutted claims that it profited by over 130 billion Korean won (US$105 million) off of LUNA Classic last year.

See related article: S.Korea eyes restraints on crypto unicorn Dunamu over monopoly concerns

Fast facts

Last week, multiple local media reports alleged Dunamu earned a profit of about US$105 million from a 2018 investment in Luna Classic (LUNC), which had the name LUNA at the time.

Dunamu & Partners, the company’s investment arm, reportedly purchased about 20 million LUNC tokens in April 2018 for about 3.24 billion Korean won (US$2.61 million), with each worth around US$0.13.

The company’s crypto exchange Upbit listed the LUNC coin in 2019 on its BTC market, while publicly notifying that it held the cryptocurrency for investment purposes.

Local media reported that Dunamu & Partners sold all 20 million LUNC in February last year.

Reports also suggested that Dunamu founder and chairman Song Chi-hyung and executive vice president and second major shareholder Kim Hyoung-nyon participated in the founding of Dunamu & Partners.

Dunamu said on Tuesday Dunamu & Partners’ decision to invest in LUNC was independently taken although the parent company was made aware of the decision.

It also said Dunamu swapped LUNC into 2081.8500 Bitcoins on a foreign exchange at a 25% discount to the then market price.

Dunamu still holds the swapped Bitcoin and provided the wallet addresses of the same in the announcement.

The company also clarified that South Korea does not allow corporations to trade crypto with the Korean won, and re-appraised the unrealized profit to 41 billion won, or about US$33 million, after investment costs and the taxes were paid out.

According to Dunamu, LUNC was a prominent investment at the time, and it has maintained transparency over that investment.

See related article: Two crypto exchanges reach unicorn status in South Korea