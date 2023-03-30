Dunbar High School on lockdown after active shooter threat, students safe

Dunbar High School was on lockdown Thursday morning due to a social media threat of an active shooter, according to Principal Carl Burnside's email to parents.

Burnside said the social media meme circulating claiming there is an active shooter on campus is not true and that students are safe.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the school is on a lockdown while the Fort Myers Police Department investigates the source of this meme," Burnside said.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, the Fort Myers Police Department tweeted about the lockdown and said they were on the scene with a "large police presence" while they conduct an investigation.

At 9:30 a.m., officials tweeted they were investigating the threat that was shared via text message and the school remained in lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted around 10 a.m., according to officials.

"This investigation remains very active," The Fort Myers Police said in a tweet. "We take the safety of each of our students and staff very seriously and we continue to investigate to get to the source of this terrible hoax."

