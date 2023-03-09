Duncan Gibbs Is The MD, CEO & Director of Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) And They Just Picked Up 6.8% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Duncan Gibbs, the MD, CEO & Director of Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) recently shelled out AU$150k to buy stock, at AU$1.50 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 6.8%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gold Road Resources

In fact, the recent purchase by Duncan Gibbs was the biggest purchase of Gold Road Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$1.40. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Gold Road Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Gold Road Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.7% of Gold Road Resources shares, worth about AU$41m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gold Road Resources Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Gold Road Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Gold Road Resources. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Gold Road Resources you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

