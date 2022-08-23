Duncan Police continues working through leads on missing people

Aug. 23—Duncan Police confirmed the department is continuing work on leads in two missing person cases after a third missing person was found Monday.

Duncan Police Detective Bill Fitzhugh said Duncan Police Sgt. Layle Baker is working on the case of 84-year-old Margie Pickens and confirmed they are still accepting leads on Randall McFarland. Ronald L. Pierce, who was previously reported missing, was located Aug. 22, according to Duncan Police and Pierce's family.

Fitzhugh said some of the information he got on McFarland still needs confirmation from different sources. This includes a rumor that McFarland might've left town.

"We are trying to track that down," he said. "We really can't confirm if he is or isn't out of the state at this point in time, but we are trying to track that lead down."

McFarland was reported missing on June 23 and according to information provided, the last contact was on June 2, 2022. He is listed as 5-foot-8-inches with brown eyes and no description of clothing was given.

Fitzhugh also confirmed the two teenagers who were listed as runaways have been returned safely by officers in his department and DPD is currently only working on these two missing person cases.

Pickens has been the subject of a silver alert activated on June 10. She has been missing nearly three months according to information provided by search parties and DPD.

Two crews outside of DPD have also searched for Pickens, who was last believed to be wearing winter clothing and suffering from symptoms of dementia. Crews believe Pickens was trying to make her way to a family farm in Velma but searches in the area haven't turned up Pickens yet.

Duncan Police will accept any leads on the two missing individuals and can be contacted by calling 580-255-2112.