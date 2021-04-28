Duncan police investigating shooting death at local convenience store

Apr. 27—DUNCAN, Okla. — An 18-year-old is in custody after allegedly shooting a 20-year-old store clerk to death at a convenience store in this Stephens County town.

Police responded to Stripes convenience store, 12th and Bois D'Arc, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, on an attempted robbery call. In a check of the area, officers found the clerk, Malaki Joseph Stone, dead on the floor of Chisholm Corner store three blocks from the original call.

Police have arrested Samuel Varela in connection with the crime, according to Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford.

Ford said Duncan Police Department officers will remain on scene for several hours in the continuing investigation.

Chisholm Corner owner Brent Bostick released a statement on social media around 7 a.m.

"With much heartfelt sadness Chisholm Corner stores lost a team member early this morning," Bostick said. "Please be respectful to the family members and loved ones as we all try to process this terrible act. The suspect has been apprehended and is in police custody."

Morphew writes for The Duncan Banner, a CNHI LLC publication.

