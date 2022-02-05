Duncanville man indicted in 2021 fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian

Tuscaloosa police are seen in this file photo investigating what ultimately became the fatal hit-and-run of Jake Peter Seames, 39, on APril 8, 2021, in Temerson Square. Charles Bruce Bell, now 62, has been indicted on manslaughter and leaving the scene charges. He was taken into custody Thursday in Mississippi and transported Friday to the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

A grand jury has indicted a Duncanville man accused in last year’s fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian in Temerson Square.

Charles Bruce Bell, 62, was taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.

Bell faces charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries following indictments handed down Dec. 8 by a Tuscaloosa County grand jury.

Bell was taken Friday to the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

He has since been freed on $20,000 bail.

According to the indictment, Bell is accused of being under the influence of alcohol when the vehicle he was driving struck Jake Peter Seames, 39, at 10:22 p.m. on April 8, 2021.

The indictment said Bell ran the stop sign at the intersection of Fourth Street and 23rd Avenue "at a high rate of speed" in the popular Temerson Square entertainment district and then failed to immediately stop the vehicle or return to the scene of the collision.

Seames died from a traumatic brain injury and other internal injuries on May 2, authorities said.

At the time of the collision, witnesses reported seeing a white minivan – a 2007 Nissan Quest – strike Seames and then speed away, heading east on Fourth Street, without stopping, police said.

Tuscaloosa police investigators soon identified Bell as a suspect and later received information that led them to Bell’s home in Duncanville off U.S. Highway 82 East. There, police said, they located the Nissan Quest with a broken windshield parked at the residence.

Bell was apprehended and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for examination before being taken to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes office where, during an interview, he shoved a unit investigator, police said.

He was immediately jailed on a misdemeanor harassment charge stemming from the shove of the Violent Crimes Unit investigator – a charge for which he also was indicted by the grand jury – but the full hit-and-run case was not presented to a grand jury until after Seames had succumbed to his injuries.

