Dundalk man charged with allowing 15-year-old boy from Westminster to access the illegal gun that took his life

After a Westminster teen died from a gunshot wound sustained in a Dundalk home Monday, police are charging a man who they say failed to secure his gun — and wasn’t supposed to have firearms in the first place.

At about 7:50 p.m. Monday, police responded to reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in a home at 7836 Lockwood Road in Dundalk. They found a young teen with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Raymond Byrd, 24, told police that his unregistered “ghost gun” was being stored unsecured behind the television in the home’s living room before the shooting took place, according to charging documents. Byrd told police he heard the gun go off in the living room, and he said that the boy’s wounds were self-inflicted.

Byrd is a friend of one of the boy’s family members, said Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Joy Stewart.

The exact circumstances of the incident are unclear, and the boy’s autopsy results are still pending, according to a spokesman for the state medical examiner’s office. The boy’s family could not immediately be reached about the incident.

He was a ninth grader at Westminster High School, according to Carroll County Public Schools. Support staff were on hand at the school after the incident.

After the shooting, Byrd told police that he hid the gun, which did not have a serial number, behind a panel in the home’s upstairs bathroom closet.

That gun, which had a long silencer attached, was found when police searched the home, alongside a Glock handgun and about three pounds of cannabis.

Court records show that Byrd previously pleaded guilty to possession with the intention to distribute narcotics. Because of his felony convictions, Byrd was not allowed to possess any firearms.

Tuesday, he was charged with two counts related to illegally possessing a firearm, allowing a minor to access a firearm and possession of cannabis with the intention to distribute it.

An attorney for Byrd did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Carroll County Times reporter Madison Bateman contributed to this article.