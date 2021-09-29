Dundalk woman charged with arson in Edgewood fire

Sep. 29—A Dundalk woman has been accused of starting a fire in an Edgewood home on Monday night, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Lorraine C. Winston, 38, has been arrested and charged with one count each of first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, second-degree malicious burning and reckless endangerment, according to electronic court records.

Winston was ordered held without bail, according to court records, and has a bail review scheduled for Wednesday.

At 10:45 p.m. Monday, the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 2000 block of Starr St. for a reported house fire. Firefighters found that all occupants of the one-story duplex had escaped after reporting a fire in the bedroom. No injuries were reported. The fire took minutes to extinguish, the fire marshal's office said.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office was requested at the scene because of a domestic dispute between Winston and other family members, according to the fire marshal's office, and an investigation into the fire's cause and origin has begun.

Investigators determined that Winston had set the fire, which caused over $1,000 in damage to the home, the office reported.